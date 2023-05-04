Yung Miami Confirms She's Bisexual & Says She'd 'Smash' Megan Thee Stallion

“I love it," she continued. "I really do like girls—I don’t wanna be in a relationship with a girl.”



Yung Miami went on to say that Megan can get it "for a lifetime." She also said that she'd smash Cardi B too. While some might be shocked by her admission, most fans aren't surprised. The Miami native previously told Megan to her face that she'd have some fun with her during their conversation on Caresha Please last year. After Yung Miami asked Meg if she was attracted to women, their discussion got a little steamy. Megan admitted that she'd be "on top" if they hooked up.



“I like what I like…I like you,” Megan replied.



“You do? You’d f**k me?” Caresha shot back.



Yung Miami provided the intimate details about her sex life after she told the world that she and Diddy were no longer dating. Since their "breakup," Diddy and Miami have left fans wondering what their status truly is after they went to the Met Gala together. While on the red carpet, LaLa Anthony asked Diddy to clarify their relationship. He struggled to provide an answer and began to sweat bullets before he finally declared that they have no label.



