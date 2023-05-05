Doja Cat Reveals Massive New Back Tattoo, Explains Its Meaning

Doja Cat is showing off her newest ink. On Thursday night (May 4th), the rapper/singer took to Instagram to share several photos of the detailed bat skeleton tattooed onto her upper back and shoulders. In addition to the images, Doja shared a screenshot of an article explaining the symbolism behind the tattoo.

She highlighted one section from the article that reads: "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning." (A quick Google search led me to the Pure-Spirit article Doja used for anyone interested.)