Doja Cat Reveals Massive New Back Tattoo, Explains Its Meaning
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 5, 2023
Doja Cat is showing off her newest ink. On Thursday night (May 4th), the rapper/singer took to Instagram to share several photos of the detailed bat skeleton tattooed onto her upper back and shoulders. In addition to the images, Doja shared a screenshot of an article explaining the symbolism behind the tattoo.
She highlighted one section from the article that reads: "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning." (A quick Google search led me to the Pure-Spirit article Doja used for anyone interested.)
When Doja first posted the photos, her caption said, "'don't explain yourself' is so corny," but it was later edited to just show a single bat emoji. Doja's need to explain her new ink probably stems from the backlash she received in April over one of her other new tattoos of a mythological creature. People began flooding the post's comments with accusations that Doja was a Satanist and sold her soul to the devil. "No [sic.] a fan anymore. Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow,” one user commented to which Doja replied, "Whatever helps u sleep at night."
Later that month, Doja shared another post that explained the tattoo which came from Fortunio Liceti's influential 1665 edition of De Monstris, a book about deformities in nature. "Your fear is not my problem," she wrote in response to the mini Satanic Panic her tattoo sparked.