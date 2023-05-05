Georgia Restaurant Named The Best Sandwich Shop In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which Georgia restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

Victory Sandwich Bar

Of course the sandwiches at Victory are top tier — just look at the name! This Atlanta eatery has unique options like the smoked pork Korean BBQ Porkemon sandwich, white kimchi and pastrami beets Beeter, the Little Havana cubano and brisket-filled Limp Brizkit, among others.

Victory Sandwich Bar has two locations around Atlanta and one in Decatur.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This Atlanta venue screams industrial chic, with its hanging lights, wooden booths, and leather-stool-lined bar. But it's not a case of style over substance at Victory Sandwich Bar, whose menu is full of imaginative combos. Innovative options include the spicy Tea Bird — which sees chicken paired with ghost Pepper Jack cheese and sweet tea mayo — and Hambo [with] proscuitto, mozzarella, and apple. You can pair your sandwiches with an ice-cold beer or 'spiked' soda too."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best sandwich shops around the country.

