Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which Georgia restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

Victory Sandwich Bar

Of course the sandwiches at Victory are top tier — just look at the name! This Atlanta eatery has unique options like the smoked pork Korean BBQ Porkemon sandwich, white kimchi and pastrami beets Beeter, the Little Havana cubano and brisket-filled Limp Brizkit, among others.

Victory Sandwich Bar has two locations around Atlanta and one in Decatur.