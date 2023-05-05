Here's The Best Beach In Colorado

When Americans think about beaches, they immediately consider Florida, California, or any state that borders the ocean. But the truth is every state can have a beach, and they each have their own charm, amenities, natural landscapes, and other neat features.

If you want to think outside of the box for your next vacation, look no further than Reader's Digest. Writers rounded up a list of every state's best beaches. The website states, "While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it’s pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

According to writers, Colorado's best beach is Chatfield State Park in Littleton! Here's why it was chosen:

"Views of the Rocky Mountains, less than 30 minutes from Denver, 26 miles of biking and hiking trails, plus an abundance of water sports like jet skiing and paddleboarding help to make this beach Colorado’s best. Bonus: Hot air balloon rides lift off from Chatfield, and there’s an off-leash dog park here, too!"

If you're curious about more potential beach trip opportunities, check out the full list on rd.com.