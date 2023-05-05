Here's The Best Ramen In Florida

Many Japanese dishes have gained popularity in the United States, from sushi to hibachi-style meals, but none hits like a warm bowl of ramen. A noodle dish loaded with a sumptuous broth and many delicious ingredients, you can never go wrong with this comfort food. Whether it's the many flavors in one slurp or the pure satisfaction from eating it, it's no wonder there are plenty of restaurants either serving ramen or shaping its identity around the iconic dish.

That's why LoveFood has something special for every type of ramen enjoyer: a list rounding up every state's most delicious bowl of ramen.

According to writers, Florida's best ramen is the Peking duck ramen from Momi Ramen! Here's why it was chosen:

"In a departure from tradition, the ramen at Miami's Momi Ramen is finished with a generous helping of Peking duck, which the joint promises is 'roasted to perfection'. A more conventional pork belly tonkotsu ramen is also available, served with housemade noodles and a hearty bone broth."