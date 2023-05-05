Nelly & Ashanti Are 'Very Happy' After They Rekindled Their Relationship

By Tony M. Centeno

May 5, 2023

Ashanti & Nelly
Photo: Getty Images

Nelly and Ashanti are an item once again, and they're loving every minute of it.

According to a report Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, May 3, the accomplished artists recently revived their romantic relationship decade after they broke up. The couple first sparked conversations when they attended Gervona Davis and Ryan Garcia's boxing match last month in Las Vegas together, and were spotted holding hands. Afterwards, they were seen performing their collaboration "Body On Me" at a pool party that same weekend. Now a source has confirmed that the couple picked up where they left off in 2013, and "are really enjoying their time together."

"Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," the source said.

The couple first got together in 2003. Over the years, they were on-and-off, but it was still enough to rub Irv Gotti the wrong way. Ahead of the debut of BET's "Murder, Inc" docuseries last year, Gotti revealed how he found out Nelly and Ashanti were dating. He said he was watching a basketball game when he saw them together on TV. The couple officially called it quits in 2013, but clearly the love never completely faded.

According to People, the couple is taking things slow and are "just hanging." However, now that the cats out of the bag, Nelly and Ashanti seem to be pretty public with their relationship. In her Instagram Story, the "Rain on Me" singer recently posted footage of her night out with Nelly at an R&B party in Atlanta. Now, all fans are waiting for is a photo of them together on their Instagram timelines.

