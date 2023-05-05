Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift made a major announcement during Night 1 of the Nashville leg of the "Eras Tour": Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming soon!

The "Anti-Hero" singer said the re-recorded album, originally released in 2010, will drop on July 7. The album will include 22 songs, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," Taylor wrote on social media. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."