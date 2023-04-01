Taylor Swift Fans Seemingly Decode Hidden Message In 'Eras Tour' Outfits

You can't put anything past Swifties!

Fans have seemingly decoded hidden messages found in Taylor Swift's wardrobe during the "Eras Tour" — because why would Taylor's outfit choices be anything but random?

When Taylor performs "22" on tour, she nods to her own music video with a white T-shirt that features a saying, "Not a lot going on at the moment." During her shows, however, the shirt was remixed to say "A lot going on at the moment." Furthermore, the words "A lot" are in a red font.

During a separate show, the shirt featured the lyrics, "We are never getting back together. Like Ever," and you guessed it, the red words this time were "never" and "ever." Lastly, another shirt with the saying, "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew," has "ew" highlighted in red.

If you scramble up some the letters of these words, it spells, albeit with a few blanks, "Speak Now Taylor's Version," leading fans to believe that the "Anti-Hero" singer will re-record her 2010 album featuring hits like "Dear John," "Enchanted," "Better Than Revenge" and "Mean." To decode the message, let's assume that we're playing by Wheel of Fortune rules, where if you get one letter, all of the blank spaces corresponding to that letter get filled, pun intended. 😉