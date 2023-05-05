Nashville Mayor Honors Taylor Swift With Special Dedication At Famous Spot

As Taylor Swift prepares to perform the first show of her three-night Eras Tour stop in Nashville, the city's mayor is welcoming the singer home by giving her a sweet honor at a location known to all Swifties.

On Thursday (May 4), Mayor John Cooper revealed a bench dedicated to Swift at Centennial Park, a spot notably mentioned in her song "Invisible String," a track from her 2020 album Folklore all about fate, love and soulmates. He shared photos of the bench on social media, with a plaque to welcome Swift back to Nashville and give her a special spot to read under the trees.

"Welcome home, @taylorswift. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend," he captioned the post.