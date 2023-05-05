Nashville Mayor Honors Taylor Swift With Special Dedication At Famous Spot
By Sarah Tate
May 5, 2023
As Taylor Swift prepares to perform the first show of her three-night Eras Tour stop in Nashville, the city's mayor is welcoming the singer home by giving her a sweet honor at a location known to all Swifties.
On Thursday (May 4), Mayor John Cooper revealed a bench dedicated to Swift at Centennial Park, a spot notably mentioned in her song "Invisible String," a track from her 2020 album Folklore all about fate, love and soulmates. He shared photos of the bench on social media, with a plaque to welcome Swift back to Nashville and give her a special spot to read under the trees.
"Welcome home, @taylorswift. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend," he captioned the post.
By offering Swift a place to read at the park, the bench is a full circle moment for the singer. She opened up "Invisible String" with a reference to the park, singing, "Green was the color of the grass where I used to read at Centennial Park/ I used to think I would meet somebody there," before ultimately returning to the park years later with her love.
In addition to the special honor at the park, staff at a Nashville hospital shared their excitement for Swift's return to Music City by adorably dressing up NICU babies as the singer throughout her different eras, complete with crafted sparkly dresses and hair made from yarn.