Bronny James Announces College Decision

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, announced his commitment to the University of Southern California in a post shared on his Instagram account Saturday (May 6).

"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James tweeted.

James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 9 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $5.9 million.

James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State.