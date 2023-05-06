King Charles III was officially crowned the King of England in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey — the country's first coronation in 70 years.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made royal appearances in London for the special event, while Meghan Markle remained at home in California with their kids. Also in attendance were Katy Perry, Emma Thompson, Lionel Richie and Jill Biden.

Saturday's coronation was the second televised coronation in British history following that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Coronation events will take over the United Kingdom for the next three days, but relive the special moments at Saturday's ceremony below: