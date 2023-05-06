Charles Officially Crowned As King Of England: See The Coronation Photos

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

King Charles III was officially crowned the King of England in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey — the country's first coronation in 70 years.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made royal appearances in London for the special event, while Meghan Markle remained at home in California with their kids. Also in attendance were Katy Perry, Emma Thompson, Lionel Richie and Jill Biden.

Saturday's coronation was the second televised coronation in British history following that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Coronation events will take over the United Kingdom for the next three days, but relive the special moments at Saturday's ceremony below:

1 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, travels along The Mall in the King's Procession ahead of the coronation ceremony
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
A general view of members of the public gathering outside Buckingham Palace after the ceremony during the coronation
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 17
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
Katy Perry takes selfie photos with guests
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Mike Tindall, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, Prince Michael of Kent, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley and Princess Michael of Kent
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the coronation
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh depart the coronation
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the coronation
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Queen Camilla after being crowned with Queen Mary's Crown
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the coronation
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales make their way along the Mall
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 17
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (hidden) travel back to Buckingham Palace
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 17
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 17
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles III departs the coronation service
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.