Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Caught On Jumbotron At Lakers Game
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 25, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a fun night out together at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday night (April 24th). Things got a bit awkward when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown on the jumbotron while sitting in the crowd at Crypto Arena. In a short clip from the moment, Meghan and Harry laugh as they see themselves up on the giant screen, and when Harry seems to go in for a kiss, Meghan playfully grabs his arm to stop him.
An eyewitness at the game also told Entertainment Tonight that the crowd was positively cheering on the controversial royal couple. "They giggled when they realized they were on the big screen. They seemed really happy and were having a lot of fun," the source said.
Harry and Meghan at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uVP40OYh3k— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 25, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan weren't the only celebrities at the game on Monday night. According to ET, the star-studded crowd also included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Timothy Olyphant, Adam Sandler, and more. The rare public outing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes just weeks before Harry is expected to return to the UK for his father's coronation on May 6th.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending King Charles III's coronation in May without his wife Meghan but it turns out she'll still be included in the celebration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be included in the official coronation souvenir program. Photographer Chris Jackson revealed to Page Six that a candid photo taken on King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018 shows the entire royal family, including Markle, and will be used in the program.
Meghan will stay home in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday, which happens to fall on the same day as the coronation.