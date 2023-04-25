Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Caught On Jumbotron At Lakers Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a fun night out together at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday night (April 24th). Things got a bit awkward when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown on the jumbotron while sitting in the crowd at Crypto Arena. In a short clip from the moment, Meghan and Harry laugh as they see themselves up on the giant screen, and when Harry seems to go in for a kiss, Meghan playfully grabs his arm to stop him.

An eyewitness at the game also told Entertainment Tonight that the crowd was positively cheering on the controversial royal couple. "They giggled when they realized they were on the big screen. They seemed really happy and were having a lot of fun," the source said.