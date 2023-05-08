2 Tennessee Cities Rank Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.

Two cities in Tennessee rank among the most dangerous places in America, with one Volunteer State locale earning the top spot.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, two cities in Tennessee made the list, including one which ranked No. 1 overall.

According to the report, the most dangerous place in the country is Memphis, with Chattanooga following not far behind at No. 6 overall. Memphis was also recently named the riskiest place in the U.S. for drivers.

Here's what the report had to say about Memphis:

"Set in the Mississippi Delta, Memphis is a metro area where the energy of urban living melds with the slow rhythms of the rural South. Marked by historic districts, Mississippi River views and memorials to cultural legends like Elvis Presley and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., every corner of Memphis permeates with the culture of the Deep South."

These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan Rockford, Illinois Stockton, California Greensboro, North Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Fresno, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Francisco, California South Bend, Indiana Greenville, South Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Flint, Michigan Shreveport, Louisiana

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.