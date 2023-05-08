Boosie Badazz Arrested On Gun Charges In California

By Tony M. Centeno

May 8, 2023

Boosie Badazz
Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz lashed out at police officers in California after he was arrested over the weekend.

According to a report WBRZ published on Saturday, May 6, the Louisiana native was apprehended by San Diego police on four gun charges. Boosie was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. He was booked at the San Diego County jail but bonded out a few hours later. During a show he performed at later on that night, Boosie told the crowd how he really feels about the San Diego Police Department.

“Suck my d**k you b***hes," Boosie said after he had the entire audience screaming out "F**k San Diego police."

Boosie never had a problem with telling police officers how he feels about them. Last year, the 40-year-old rapper threatened to sue police in Georgia for harassment after he was pulled over in Georgia for dark tints and a concealed tag. Once police discovered a bag of weed and plenty of cash in the vehicle, Boosie and his 19-year-old driver were placed in cuffs. While he was cuffed up, the rapper went off on a lengthy rant about the the cops to their faces.

“I can’t keep going through this though, bro,” he said. “I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to f**king live, bro. I did six years on my back.”

Everything was going great for Boosie prior to his arrest. He was reportedly at a music video shoot with Bully Free for their song "How You Wanna Play It" when he was arrested. He also recently beat cancer and patched things up with T.I.

