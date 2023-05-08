Four California Cities Rank Among The 'Most Dangerous' In The US

When you think of the most dangerous cities across the country, which come to mind? Perhaps larger cities such as New York, New York Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois due to their population size, but this is not always the case. In fact, none of the cities mentioned above even made the list of the most dangerous cities across the country. Dangerous rankings in each city were determined by the number of murders, and property-related crimes that occurred between 2022 and 2023.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the most dangerous cities in all of California are Bakersfield in 4th, Stockton in 12th, Fresno in 17th, and San Francisco in 20th. These cities also ranked among the top 25 most dangerous cities in America.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the most dangerous city in California:

"In some ways, Bakersfield feels like Texas: Oil rigs dot the horizon, and the area has a history of honky-tonks and country music. But the metro area's location in the fertile San Joaquin Valley has instilled in residents the love of fresh, locally sourced foods, which is at the heart of California culture. Bakersfield has miles of bike paths and lanes and more than 60 public parks, offering locals plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Plus, residents are within driving distance of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and some of California's expansive national forests."

