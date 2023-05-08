Georgia Restaurant Named One Of The Best Cheap Taco Places In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

May 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good taco? Maybe you have a go-to order from your favorite food truck or you exclusively get your fix at a family-run taqueria with incredible authentic dishes. Wherever you go in the U.S., you're never too far from cheap and delicious tacos.

Cheapism compiled a list of some of the best spots around America to find tasty and affordable tacos, including one popular eatery in Georgia. According to the site, "Whether they're from a food truck or a local restaurant, these tacos from across the U.S. are not to be missed when you're in the neighborhood."

So which restaurant in Georgia found a spot on the list?

Yumbii

This Atlanta eatery began as a food truck but now has several permanent locations for diners to stop in and order from its selection of Asian and Mexican fusion dishes, including interesting takes on tacos. Yumbii has four locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Billed as 'far out food' for its curious blend of Asian and Mexican cuisine, Yumbii now boasts a physical restaurant, but it started as a food truck offering unique twists on taco and other dishes. Its tacos choices include tofu stir-fry, fried chicken, and Korean barbecue."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see more of the best taco places around the country.

