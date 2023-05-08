Here's The Most Historic Restaurant In Colorado

Everybody gets excited about brand-new restaurants with bold concepts and menus, but sometimes it's nice to appreciate what's been around for decades. We're talking about those longtime restaurants that are still standing and raking in customers thanks to their charm and iconic menus.

To show these eateries some love, LoveFood released a list of every state's most historic restaurant. The website states, "These restaurants are some of America’s oldest and most historic – timeless classics that have hosted generations of diners and are still making an impact on dining scenes today. From saloons with a colorful past to characterful inns steeped in tradition, eating at these historic spots is like stepping back in time."

According to writers, Colorado's top historic restaurant is Buckhorn Exchange! Here's why:

"It’s no surprise that one of Colorado’s most historic restaurants embraces the great outdoors. Buckhorn Exchange bills itself as Denver’s original steakhouse and oldest restaurant, having opened in 1893. The unique decor features more than 500 pieces of taxidermy, made from animals hunted by the family that originally founded the restaurant. The food matches the mood, with a menu filled with meats like buffalo, elk, quail and, of course, beef steak galore."