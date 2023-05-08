Here's The Most Historic Restaurant In Florida

Everybody gets excited about brand-new restaurants with bold concepts and menus, but sometimes it's nice to appreciate what's been around for decades. We're talking about those longtime restaurants that are still standing and raking in customers thanks to their charm and iconic menus.

To show these eateries some love, LoveFood released a list of every state's most historic restaurant. The website states, "These restaurants are some of America’s oldest and most historic – timeless classics that have hosted generations of diners and are still making an impact on dining scenes today. From saloons with a colorful past to characterful inns steeped in tradition, eating at these historic spots is like stepping back in time."

According to writers, Florida's top historic restaurant is Joe's Stone Crab! Here's why:

"Since opening on Miami Beach in 1913, Joe’s Stone Crab has been serving up fresh, locally-caught seafood of the highest order. Run by the third and fourth generation of the family that first opened the restaurant, Joe’s is renowned for its plates of rare stone crab claws, recognizable by their dark tips, as well as fried chicken and lobster rolls."