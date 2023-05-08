Suns Owner Ishbia Addresses Incident With Jokic, Possible Suspension

Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia said it "would be not be right" for the NBA to suspend Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic over an incident between the two during Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs semifinals series in Phoenix Sunday (May 7) night.

Jokic, the back-to-back NBA MVP for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, was called for a technical foul after he attempted to snatch the ball from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside at the time and hit the billionaire with an elbow during the second quarter of the Suns' 129-124 win.

"Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story," Ishbia tweeted on Monday (May 7). "Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don't want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"