Nebraska County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

May 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Despite inflation continuously rising across the country, some areas remain affordable, family-friendly places to live. Cost of living can change sporadically from one county to the next depending on education, safety, local activities and entertainment, healthcare, and more. Many counties are scattered across Nebraska, but only one county in particular boasts the cheapest cost of living around!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the county with the cheapest cost of living in all of Nebraska is Thayer County. Thayer County houses a total of 5,053 people.

Here is what Stacker had to say about country-wide inflation and compiling the data to discover the cheapest county to live in in each state:

"Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Nebraska using 2022 rankings from Niche.

For a continued list of counties with the lowest cost of living across the country visit stacker.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.