North Carolina Restaurant Named The Best Sandwich Shop In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 8, 2023

Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

Merritt's Grill

Though located in the college town of Chapel Hill, Merritt's Grill is a popular choice for not just students but anyone looking for a good place for great sandwiches, especially its famous BLTs. Merritt's Grill is located at 1009 South Columbia Street in Chapel Hill.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A favorite among students at the nearby University of North Carolina, Merritt's Store & Grill specializes in BLTs and other classic sandwiches. A stand-out that gets the most praise is the single BLT... With quality ingredients and perfectly balanced flavors, customers praise Merritt's Grill's perfect ratio of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, all hugged by crispy toasted white bread."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best sandwich shops around the country.

