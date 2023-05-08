Ray Liotta's Cause Of Death Revealed

Actor Ray Liotta's cause of death has finally been revealed.

The Goodfellas star is reported to have died from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema (fluid in lungs) and acute heart failure, which was deemed to be natural and nonviolent, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday (May 8). Liotta was also reported to have suffered from atherosclerosis, which is caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining and commonly results in diabetes and other health issues, prior to his death last year.

Liotta, 67, was reported to have died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was on location for the film Dangerous Waters in May 2022, according to Deadline.com. Liotta's most notable roles include Henry Hill in Goodfellas, 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in Field of Dreams, Henry Oak in Narc, Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture.

Liotta had most recently starred in the films The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move, as well as the Apple TV+ series Black Bird prior to his death and was posthumously featured in Cocaine Bear. Liotta was also scheduled to be in upcoming film, The Substance, alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, though the decision to recast his character still hasn't yet been confirmed publicly.

Liotta also provided the voice for Tommy Vercetti, the lead character in the popular Grand Theft Auto: Vice City video game in 2002, as well as the spokesperson for 1800 Tequila and Pfizer's anti-smoking medication Chantix. The Newark native was survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen.