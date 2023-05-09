2 Missouri Cities Rank Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.

Two cities in Missouri rank among the most dangerous places in America.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, two cities in Missouri made the list.

According to the report, Kansas City ranked No. 16 overall among dangerous cities in the U.S., while St. Louis placed near the bottom at No. 23.

Here's what the report had to say about Kansas City:

"The city celebrates its history while continuously innovating. Locals can sit down to a game of cards in a riverboat casino before enjoying a Kansas City Symphony show. Or they can honor resident legend Charlie Parker with a stop at the American Jazz Museum before sinking their teeth into the famous Arthur Bryant's Barbecue.

As more young people flock to Kansas City for its desirable cost of living and optimal job market, the area has fostered the growth of a creative community. Throughout the area, independent boutiques and coffee shops have sprung up, and walls of buildings are decorated by colorful murals."

These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan Rockford, Illinois Stockton, California Greensboro, North Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Fresno, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Francisco, California South Bend, Indiana Greenville, South Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Flint, Michigan Shreveport, Louisiana

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.