Chaos Erupts At Texas Bar When Snake Slithers Onto Patron's Chair: WATCH

Chaos erupted at a Texas bar when a snake made its way into the venue and even slithered onto a patron's chair! The whole thing was caught on camera — and the video is terrifying!

It all went down at Life's Good Bar & Grill in Dallas. In the video, shared by popular social media account @DallasTexasTV, the snake is seen wandering in from the street and onto the restaurant's patio as onlookers shriek and yell at the bar's new guest.

After making its way across the grass and up the railing, the snake wound up on a man's chair, crawling up the back of it and onto a wooden post. You can hear people in the background yelling throughout the entire video.

The video received nearly 114,000 views since it was posted Monday (May 8). Users couldn't help but flood the comments:

"Just sitting there is crazy," one user wrote.

"Get him a Modelo he's had a long day," said another.

"And he just sat there????" said another.

"Hell to the nah I wouldn't lost my mind," another user wrote.

Watch the video here.

