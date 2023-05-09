Wild Video Shows Women Twerking Outside Of Moving Car On Texas Highway

By Dani Medina

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A hilarious video of women twerking and dancing out of a car window while driving down a Texas highway is going viral!

The video, reposted by popular social media account @dallastexas_tv, shows three women with most of their bodies outside of the car window as the car drives down a Dallas highway. One woman in particular is seen twerking while the other two raise their hands up and dance.

"When summer weather arrives in Dallas," the video was captioned. The video has received nearly 15,000 likes since being posted on Tuesday (May 9). Users in the comments couldn't help but flood the comments:

"Dallas' finest," one user wrote.

"It's just the beginning," said another.

"Risking it all cuz twerk is life," said another.

Watch the video for yourself below:

