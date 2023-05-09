Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

By Zuri Anderson

May 9, 2023

Egg, Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Croissant
When it comes to the most important meal of the day, there are plenty of amazing dishes to get giddy about. When it comes to convenience, however, nothing can topple the almighty breakfast sandwich. Popularized by fast food chains, many restaurants have taken hold of this concept and made it their own. As a result, customers can look forward to tasty combinations and flavors.

That's why LoveFood rounded up the best breakfast sandwich in every state, from simple bites to massive, stacked sammies. According to writers, Colorado's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Franklin from Denver Biscuit Company! Here's why:

"The Franklin is a hearty portion of biscuits filled with buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, and Cheddar, smothered in house-made sausage gravy. Make it vegetarian by skipping the bacon and requesting mushroom gravy instead. The Aurora branch of the Denver Biscuit Company is inside Stanley Marketplace, an airy warehouse with multiple food vendors. Joining the waitlist is recommended as it can be pretty busy."

Denver Biscuit Company has several locations throughout the Mile High City, plus one in both Aurora and Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

For a continued list of every state's top breakfast sandwiches, visit lovefood.com.

