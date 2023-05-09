The Best Mexican Restaurant In California

By Logan DeLoye

May 9, 2023

Tacos dinner with rice and re fried beans
Photo: The Image Bank RF

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in California that serves the best Mexican cuisine around! The burritos at this one-stop shop are known for being so packed with meat and vegetables that rice is often omitted from the mix.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of California is La Taqueria located in San Francisco. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the restaurant's legendary burritos among other delicious, flavorful menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of California:

"Choosing the best Mexican restaurant in California, a state famed for the cuisine, is a tall order. However, one restaurant that consistently delivers is La Taqueria, in San Francisco’s Mission District. Many say this legendary no-frills spot serves the best burritos in the state, packed with meat, fish, or vegetables, and with no 'fillers' like rice. The tacos are pretty amazing too."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.