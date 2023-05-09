What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in California that serves the best Mexican cuisine around! The burritos at this one-stop shop are known for being so packed with meat and vegetables that rice is often omitted from the mix.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of California is La Taqueria located in San Francisco. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the restaurant's legendary burritos among other delicious, flavorful menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of California:

"Choosing the best Mexican restaurant in California, a state famed for the cuisine, is a tall order. However, one restaurant that consistently delivers is La Taqueria, in San Francisco’s Mission District. Many say this legendary no-frills spot serves the best burritos in the state, packed with meat, fish, or vegetables, and with no 'fillers' like rice. The tacos are pretty amazing too."

