The Most Dangerous City In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

May 9, 2023

Aerial View of a Winter Sunset in Omaha, Nebraska with Holiday Lights
Photo: iStockphoto

When you think of the most dangerous cities in Nebraska, which come to mind? Perhaps your thoughts drifted towards the cities with the largest populations, but that is not always the case. Some of the most dangerous cities across the state are far from crowded, but in this case, the most populous city is in fact the most dangerous.

According to a list compiled by Only In Your State the most dangerous city in all of Nebraska is Omaha. Following closely behind Omaha on the list of the most dangerous cities across Nebraska are North Platte, Grand Island, Nebraska City, and Scottsbluff.

Here is what Only In Your State had to say about the most dangerous city to live in in all of Nebraska:

"We bet no one is too surprised by this one. Omaha is both the most populous city and the largest tourist destination in Nebraska. Violent crimes have been steadily increasing each year, with assault being the most common type. Still, just because it is technically the most dangerous city in Nebraska, don't be too afraid of Omaha - just be aware of your surroundings and avoid the sketchy neighborhoods."

For a continued list of the most dangerous cities across Nebraska visit Onlyinyourstate.com.

