These Are The Most Dangerous Cities In Massachusetts

Chelsea is being called the most dangerous town in Massachusetts, according to OnlyInYourState.com.

The website listed the 10 most dangerous Massachusetts cities to live in, which ranked Chelsea No. 1 with a 1 in 18 chance of being a victim of any crime. Only In Your State considered cities with a population greater than 5,000, which were ranked in order of violent crime rate, as well as crime statistics.

"Chelsea is located near Boston, just across the Mystic River," Only In Your State wrote. "It's actually the smallest city in the state, and covers a mere 2.5 square miles. Population: 35,966. Annual crimes per 1,000 residents: 18.52 violent crimes, 38.29 property crimes and 56.80 total reported crimes. Chelsea would rank as #2 if both property and violent crimes were considered."

Only In Your State's full list of the 10 most dangerous towns in Massachusetts to live in is included below: