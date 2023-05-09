This Town Was Named Colorado's Best 'Hidden Gem' Destination

If you ever needed a break from the super popular tourist spots or big-name cities, there are plenty of destinations waiting to be discovered. You just got to look for them. When people refer to certain places as "hidden gems," that means they offer unique experiences that you can't find anywhere else. That also means they're often underappreciated, underrated, or a prized secret known to locals.

For those curious about visiting these tucked-away destinations, GoBankingRates released a list of every state's best hidden gem travel destination. The website states, "From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up."

According to writers, the top pick for Colorado is Nederland! Here's why it was chosen:

"The town of Nederland offers the usual Colorado cool, but it’s the offbeat events that make it a true hidden gem. In March, Frozen Dead Guy Days is three days of 30 live bands, a parade of hearses, ice turkey bowling, human foosball and more, all in celebration of a frozen dead dude in a shed (seriously). August keeps it kicking with the more family-friendly Nederland Music and Arts Festival, which has played host to blues, bluegrass and folk acts for 20 years. Cost: $15 admission to Frozen Dead Guy Days; tickets starting at $35 for NedFest."