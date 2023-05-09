WATCH: Alligator Scares Florida Women Floating On Lazy River

By Zuri Anderson

May 9, 2023

A group of Florida women's trip down a lazy river was anything but relaxing after a close encounter with an alligator, which was caught on camera.

According to WFLA, Carole Chapuis and her two friends were drifting down Ichetucknee River near Fort White in inflatable tubes last week. The friends quickly figured out they weren't the only ones relaxing on the river.

A scream rings out from one of the women as the camera then points to a full-grown alligator sunbathing on a log. Chapuis notices one of her friends, Jessica, floating closer to the reptile.

“Get out of here!” Chapuis yells in the video. “It’s hissing at her!”

Jessica, who's in a blue inner tube, manages to kick the log to push herself away from the reptile. One of them even says, “I’ve never seen a gator on the Ichetucknee ever!”

The original TikTok racked up over 6 million views, with many commentators pointing out that the gator was just chilling.

“Alligators normally go into the water when approached to get away from humans,” Chapuis told Storyful. “Chances are she was a mama gator protecting her nest that was close to her somewhere.”

Alligator mating season is set to continue through the end of this month, meaning Florida's scaly residents are more likely to get aggressive. If you encounter an alligator, wildlife experts recommend you stay away from them.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.