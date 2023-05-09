WATCH: Alligator Scares Florida Women Floating On Lazy River

A group of Florida women's trip down a lazy river was anything but relaxing after a close encounter with an alligator, which was caught on camera.

According to WFLA, Carole Chapuis and her two friends were drifting down Ichetucknee River near Fort White in inflatable tubes last week. The friends quickly figured out they weren't the only ones relaxing on the river.

A scream rings out from one of the women as the camera then points to a full-grown alligator sunbathing on a log. Chapuis notices one of her friends, Jessica, floating closer to the reptile.

“Get out of here!” Chapuis yells in the video. “It’s hissing at her!”

Jessica, who's in a blue inner tube, manages to kick the log to push herself away from the reptile. One of them even says, “I’ve never seen a gator on the Ichetucknee ever!”

The original TikTok racked up over 6 million views, with many commentators pointing out that the gator was just chilling.

“Alligators normally go into the water when approached to get away from humans,” Chapuis told Storyful. “Chances are she was a mama gator protecting her nest that was close to her somewhere.”

Alligator mating season is set to continue through the end of this month, meaning Florida's scaly residents are more likely to get aggressive. If you encounter an alligator, wildlife experts recommend you stay away from them.