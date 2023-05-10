3 California Lottery Players Win Big From Scratch-Off Tickets

What would you do if you became an instant millionaire by winning a multi-million dollar lottery prize? Would you quit your job and spend the entire prize on travel, or would you remain out of the public eye and put the money towards education and savings? Three lucky California residents recently won life-changing lottery prizes, all from separate scratch-off tickets.

According to KTLA, each winner won a combined total of $12 million! Luis Castaneda Esparza won $5 million from a Year of Fortune scratch-off that he purchased at a Chevron in Orange county. Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez also won a whopping $5 million prize, but from a different ticket than the previous winner. Hernandez-Jimenez's winning ticket was a Neon Cash Party that he purchased at a 7-Eleven in Alameda County.

In an ironic turn of events both Esparza and Hernandez-Jimenez matched the same number on the ticket to win the prize! Ali Dib also won a multi-million dollar prize recently. The fortunate individual purchased a Mega Millions ticket and won $2 million for matching 5 of the 6 winning numbers. Dib purchased the winning ticket in November at a Shell gas station in San Mateo County. KTLA mentioned that the current jackpot has reached $83 million, and that the next drawing will take place on Friday!