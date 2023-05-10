Decision Made On Bob Huggins' Future At WVU Amid Recent Controversy
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2023
West Virginia University is reportedly finalizing an amended deal for men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins to return to the sideline next season amid a recent controversy, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (May 10).
Huggins, 69, used an anti-gay slur twice during a radio interview while describing the fans of rival Xavier.
"Sources: WVU and coach Bob Huggins are finalizing details for him to return to the sideline next season in the wake of him using an anti-gay slur in a radio interview earlier this week. He's expected to receive a suspension, $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training," Thamel tweeted.
Huggins is reportedly expected to sign an amended deal reducing his salary from $4.2 million to $3.2 million, which is believed to be one of the largest coaching salary reductions in NCAA history.
Huggins issued an apology shared by the team on Monday (May 8).
May 8, 2023
"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here," Huggins said. “I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.
"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”
Huggins, 69, who was hired by WVU in 2007, is one of only six coaches in NCAA history with more than 900 career victories, which included past tenures at Kansas State (2006-07), Cincinnati (1989-2005) and Akron (1984-89). The Morgantown native played point guard from 1975 to 1977 and began his coaching career working as an assistant for the Mountaineers in 1977.
Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 and led both West Virginia (2010) and Akron (1992) to the Final Four.