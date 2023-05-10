Former All-Pro Tight End Jimmy Graham Hit By Car While Riding Bike: Report

Former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while on a bike ride, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk revealed on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday (May 10).

Hawk, a regular co-host who was filling in as the main host for McAfee while the former NFL punter was on paternity leave, said Graham has been "training to sail around the world" and suffered a deep gash wound in his calf during the accident.

"He’s like a professional cyclist," Hawk said after Graham was mentioned by co-host Ty Schmit. "He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago – I got pictures. Car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him.

"He has a slice on his calf that looks like he had worms growing out of it was so deep and all the stuff in it. He has tons of stitches and all that."

(WARNING: The clip below contains some foul language).