Former All-Pro Tight End Jimmy Graham Hit By Car While Riding Bike: Report
By Jason Hall
May 10, 2023
Former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while on a bike ride, former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk revealed on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday (May 10).
Hawk, a regular co-host who was filling in as the main host for McAfee while the former NFL punter was on paternity leave, said Graham has been "training to sail around the world" and suffered a deep gash wound in his calf during the accident.
"He’s like a professional cyclist," Hawk said after Graham was mentioned by co-host Ty Schmit. "He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago – I got pictures. Car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him.
"He has a slice on his calf that looks like he had worms growing out of it was so deep and all the stuff in it. He has tons of stitches and all that."
(WARNING: The clip below contains some foul language).
"Jimmy Graham is actually training to sail around the world right now..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2023
He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday and got taken out by a car but he said he did more damage to the car" @OfficialAJHawk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MLptqNyVM5
Graham played in the NFL from 2010 to 2021, with his greatest success coming as a member of the New Orleans Saints after being selected by the franchise at No. 95 overall in the third-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Miami standout was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and a second-team All-Pro in 2011, having also made three of his five total Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure in New Orleans.
Graham later played for the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17) -- which included being selected to the Pro Bowl two more times -- the Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21).