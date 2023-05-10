Foster Moreau Signs With NFL Team 2 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau reportedly agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, which includes $8 million in guaranteed money, with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday (May 10), just two months after publicly announcing his cancer diagnosis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Moreau, 25, a New Orleans native, said he initially learned of his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis during "a routine physical" conducted by the Saints' medical team while taking a free agent visit in March.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote while publicly announcing his diagnosis on March 22. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

"That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"