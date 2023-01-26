LSU Overpaid Brian Kelly By $1 Million: Audit

Louisiana State University accidentally overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first season with the program, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office announced Wednesday (January 25) via ESPN.

Kelly received an additional $1,001,368 in supplemental payments after duplicate payments were made by LSU to both Kelly directly and his LLC. The double payments began in May 2022 and continued until LSU officials noticed the mistake and corrected it in November 2022.

"LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023," the Legislative Auditor's report stated via ESPN.

Kelly, who had previously spent 12 seasons at Notre Dame, was hired by LSU last January as part of a 10-year, $100 million deal after the Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 overall record, marking their first losing season since 1999. LSU saw an immediate turnaround in 2022, winning the SEC West Division title and finishing with an 10-4 overall record, which included a 63-7 win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers currently have the No. 5 overall recruiting class for the 2023 national recruiting cycle and the No. 9 overall class for the 2024 cycle, according to On3.com's Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings.