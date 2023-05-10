Harry Styles Stars In New Comic Book Featuring One Direction

Harry Styles just got his very own comic book! According to Billboard, FAME: Harry Styles will chronicle the singer's rise to fame and cover some of his biggest accomplishments. The new comic book from TidalWave Comics was written by Darren G. Davis and illustrated by Ramon Salas.

"Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now. No matter what medium he’s occupying, his FAME continues to grow," the comic book's description reads on TidalWave Comics' website. "For the first time, you can now read about his life story in comic book form. TidalWave Comics shares the story of Harry growing up in England, to his rise to FAME in One Direction as well as his Grammy winning solo career."

Since the comic delves into his time with One Direction and X Factor, that means his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne will pop up in the 22-page comic. In a preview on TidalWave's website, the comic shows Harry wearing some of his most iconic outfits including his 2022 Today Show jumpsuit and the dress from his controversial 2020 Vogue cover.

In addition to Harry, TidalWave Comics has previously released comics about Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Drake, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Dave Grohl, Stevie Nicks, and many more. “We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement per Billboard. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

You can buy FAME: Harry Styles here!