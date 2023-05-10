Fans of the beloved Tim Burton film Beetlejuice will love this news: A sequel will be hitting theaters next year! According to E! News, the film, titled Beetlejuice 2, will call on Wednesday's Jenna Ortega to star as the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz with Ryder reprising her role. Michael Keaton is also set to return as the film's antagonist and titular character, Beetlejuice. The sequel's release date is currently set for September 6th, 2024.

This will be Jenna Ortega's second time working with Tim Burton since the Netflix series Wednesday became a smash hit. "I remember Tim being really wonderful about things like that and calling me to his trailer in the mornings and saying, ‘What are you uncomfortable saying? What do you want to say?'" she said of working with him per Interview Magazine. "When you have supportive collaborators like Tim, it makes it a lot easier. There were a couple people like that on set who were my rocks, for sure."

Details about the plot have yet to be revealed but is expected to be a direct continuation of the 1988 film which also starred Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Jones, and Catherine O'Hara. The film's plot reads as follows: "After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose "help" quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia."