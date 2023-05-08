Two Michigan Cities Rank Among The 'Most Dangerous' In The US

When you think of the most dangerous cities across the country, which come to mind? Perhaps larger cities such as New York, New York Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois due to their population size, but this is not always the case. In fact, none of the cities mentioned above even made the list of the most dangerous cities across the country. Dangerous rankings in each city were determined by the number of murders, and property-related crimes that occurred between 2022 and 2023.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the most dangerous cities in all of Michigan are Kalamazoo and Flint. Kalamazoo was named the 10th most dangerous city in the country while Flint was named the 24th. These cities also ranked among the top 25 most dangerous cities in America.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the most dangerous city in Michigan:

"Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests. Its theaters, museums and live music venues make the city an arts and culture hot spot, and its craft brewery scene attracts visitors from around the region. Community events such as chili cook-offs, vintage fairs and farmers markets make this metro area a place where residents never find themselves without something to do."

