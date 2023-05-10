The Best Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves the best Mexican cuisine around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Minnesota is El Taco Riendo located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the foot-long "big burritos," and the "big tortas" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Minnesota:

"Translating as 'the laughing taco', El Taco Riendo is regarded as one of the best Mexican restaurants around, and has won lifelong fans thanks to its freshly prepared, authentic, and unfailingly delicious tacos, tostadas, and burritos. The restaurant has a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere, and everything is cooked to order. The foot-long 'big burritos' and 'big tortas' are local talking points."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.