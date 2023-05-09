The Most Dangerous City In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the most dangerous cities in Minnesota, which come to mind? Perhaps your thoughts drifted towards the cities with the largest populations, but that is not always the case. Some of the most dangerous cities across the state are far from crowded, rather; they boast the highest violent and property crime rates per capita.

According to a list compiled by Travel Safe - Abroad, the most dangerous city in all of Minnesota is Bemidji. Following closely behind Bemidji on the list of the most dangerous cities across Minnesota are Waite Park, Brainerd, Roseville, and Minneapolis.

Here is what Travel Safe - Abroad had to say about the most dangerous city to live in all of Minnesota:

"The first known settlement on the Mississippi River is also the birthplace of the fictional folk hero Paul Bunyan. With a population of just 15,570, it also has the highest crime rate in Minnesota. There are 167 criminal offenses for every 1,000 people in Bemidji. Once a center for the Midwestern timber industry, it’s now the most dangerous city in Minnesota. Last year, there was a total of 2,613 crimes. Property crimes accounted for 1,761 of them. The others included 471 assaults, 1 murder, 48 sexual assaults, 12 robberies, 5 kidnappings, and 249 drug offenses. When visiting Bemidji, the biggest concern is assault."

For a continued list of the most dangerous cities across Minnesota visit travelsafe-abroad.com.

