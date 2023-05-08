Minnesota County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In The Entire State

Despite inflation continuously rising across the country, some areas remain affordable, family-friendly places to live. Cost of living can change sporadically from one county to the next depending on education, safety, local activities and entertainment, healthcare, and more. Many counties are scattered across Minnesota, but only one county in particular boasts the cheapest cost of living around!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the county with the cheapest cost of living in all of Minnesota is Lac qui Parle County. Lac qui Parle County houses a total of 6,753 residents.

Here is what Stacker had to say about country-wide inflation and compiling the data to discover the cheapest county to live in in each state:

"Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Minnesota using 2022 rankings from Niche.

