The Best Mexican Restaurant In Nebraska

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guacamole? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves the best Mexican cuisine around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Nebraska is Agave Azteca located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the "tres leches cake and the fried ice cream."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Nebraska:

"Omaha’s Agave Azteca offers traditional dishes, and lots of them. The comprehensive menu reads like an encyclopedia of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, so there’s pretty much something for everyone. Standout dishes include the tableside guacamole, the superlative salsa, and the chile relleno. Noteworthy desserts include the tres leches cake and the fried ice cream. People also love the funky, modern décor; the walls are adorned with murals and plenty of bold colors."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.