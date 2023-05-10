This Restaurant Chain Serves Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich

Chicken sandwiches have become delicious icons thanks to fast food restaurants. While most people think about crispy, fried chicken breast tucked into a warm bun, you can also enjoy these sandwiches grilled, cold, and with other yummy ingredients. As a result, many eateries have approached this popular handheld in yummy ways.

If you consider yourself a chicken sandwich enjoyer, then LoveFood has something special for you. The website rounded up the best chicken sandwich in every state, from toasted subs and saucy bites to the fried bird everyone knows and loves.

According to writers, Colorado's most delicious chicken sandwich is the Southern from Birdcall! Here's why it was chosen:

"Sometimes you just can't beat a classic and Birdcall's menu is filled with lots of delicious options that play on favorite flavors. Much loved by customers, Southern is a crispy fried chicken sandwich served with pimento cheese spread and southern slaw. It's praised for its generous size (you'll definitely want to come hungry) and guests love how juicy and crispy the chicken is."