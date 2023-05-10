This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Chicken Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

May 10, 2023

spicy nashville hot chicken sandwich with coleslaw and pickles
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken sandwiches have become delicious icons thanks to fast food restaurants. While most people think about crispy, fried chicken breast tucked into a warm bun, you can also enjoy these sandwiches grilled, cold, and with other yummy ingredients. As a result, many eateries have approached this popular handheld in yummy ways.

If you consider yourself a chicken sandwich enjoyer, then LoveFood has something special for you. The website rounded up the best chicken sandwich in every state, from toasted subs and saucy bites to the fried bird everyone knows and loves.

According to writers, Washington state's most delicious chicken sandwich is the Fried Chicken sandwich from Ma'ono! Here's why it was chosen:

"With a few locations in Seattle, Ma'ono is run by James Beard Award-winner and Hawaii native Mark Fuller. He draws in throngs of adoring customers with his brined, buttermilk-soaked, umami-spiced, twice-fried chicken sandwich. The chicken is spiced to your preference, from 'naked' to generously seasoned with Carolina reaper and ghost peppers, and served on a Hawaiian bun with daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, and iceberg lettuce."

Ma'ono has several locations across Seattle.

Still hungry? Check out the full report on lovefood.com.

