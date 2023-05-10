Viral TikTok Shows Huge Sharks Surrounding Alligator In Florida

A viral TikTok captured the "incredibly rare" moment several sharks circled a juvenile alligator in Florida. Footage shows four lemon sharks swimming underneath the lone reptile, which is floating on the water's surface near a pier in Jacksonville. Someone can be heard saying the lemon sharks look like they're six to eight feet long.

TheDailyGator uploaded the video on Sunday, May 7, and has already racked up over 1.6 million views.

"Incredibly rare to see this," the user wrote in the video's description.

Initially, the TikTok account identified the marine predators as bull sharks, but some users and news station WFLA pointed out that they're actually lemon sharks.