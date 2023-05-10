Viral TikTok Shows Huge Sharks Surrounding Alligator In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 10, 2023
A viral TikTok captured the "incredibly rare" moment several sharks circled a juvenile alligator in Florida. Footage shows four lemon sharks swimming underneath the lone reptile, which is floating on the water's surface near a pier in Jacksonville. Someone can be heard saying the lemon sharks look like they're six to eight feet long.
TheDailyGator uploaded the video on Sunday, May 7, and has already racked up over 1.6 million views.
"Incredibly rare to see this," the user wrote in the video's description.
Initially, the TikTok account identified the marine predators as bull sharks, but some users and news station WFLA pointed out that they're actually lemon sharks.
@thedailygator
Amazing footage of a juvenile alligator surrounded by 4 bull sharks...incredibly rare to see this. #gator #alligator #shark #florida #fishing #hunting #saltlife #thedailygator♬ original sound - TheDailyGator
Many viewers joked about the alligator staying calm despite the sharks surrounding it. A viewer even said they're canceling their trip to Florida after watching this footage.
"Gator said just pretend to be a stick," one person said.
Another user wrote, "Most Florida thing I‘ve seen today."
A TikTok user even wondered if the sharks ended up attacking the gator, and TheDailyGator hinted at a "part 2" coming soon. They haven't uploaded the follow-up video yet.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, lemon sharks can grow up to 10 feet in length and usually live in both freshwater and saltwater habitats.
"An abundant, inshore tropical shark that inhabits both estuarine and nearshore waters of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida," according to the species profile on FWC's website. "Commonly enters estuarine waters and often ventures into freshwater areas, but does not penetrate as far up rivers as the Bull shark."
While they're known to eat crustaceans, bony fishes, small sharks, and other creatures, it's unknown if they're willing to consume an alligator.