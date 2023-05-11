Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Wrote New Single During A Panic Attack

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

Iggy Pop Performs At The Masonic
Photo: Getty Images North America

Duff McKagan recently released his first solo project in over four years! According to LouderSound, the Guns N' Roses frontman released a 3-track EP on May 10th titled, This Is The Song, that stands out in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. In fact, the entire EP was written while McKagan was in the middle of a panic attack. The "November Rain" artist explained that music calms his mind when he experiences extreme stress and anxiety.

“This Is The Song was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole. For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: You are not alone!”

McKagan has been very open about his mental health in the past, noting that his first panic attack occurred at age 16. The panic attacks continued throughout his twenties and he turned to substance abuse as an unhealthy, temporary coping mechanism. Now, 50-years-old and living a drug-free lifestyle, the iconic rockstar uses meditation, music, and flourishing friendships to combat mental health struggles.

Listen to McKagan's latest EP on Youtube.

Guns N' RosesMale Mental Health Awareness
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.