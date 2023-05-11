Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Wrote New Single During A Panic Attack

Duff McKagan recently released his first solo project in over four years! According to LouderSound, the Guns N' Roses frontman released a 3-track EP on May 10th titled, This Is The Song, that stands out in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. In fact, the entire EP was written while McKagan was in the middle of a panic attack. The "November Rain" artist explained that music calms his mind when he experiences extreme stress and anxiety.

“This Is The Song was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole. For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: You are not alone!”

McKagan has been very open about his mental health in the past, noting that his first panic attack occurred at age 16. The panic attacks continued throughout his twenties and he turned to substance abuse as an unhealthy, temporary coping mechanism. Now, 50-years-old and living a drug-free lifestyle, the iconic rockstar uses meditation, music, and flourishing friendships to combat mental health struggles.

Listen to McKagan's latest EP on Youtube.