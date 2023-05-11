Illinois Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of Illinois is Cache River State Natural Area. You can find this gem in Belknap! Go Banking Rates mentioned that this hidden location is known for its old cypress trees and abundant nature.

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"Why do Chicago again when you can boat, fish, hike, hunt and canoe among nearly 15,000 acres in Belknap, Ill. Cypress trees — some over 1,000 years old and sporting trunks 40 feet in circumference — provide a dreamy canopy to these vast river wetlands, which are home to more than 100 endangered plant and animal species. Be sure to learn about them at the Henry N. Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center while you’re there."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.

