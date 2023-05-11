Minnesota Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of Minnesota is Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. You can find this gem in Soudan!

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"An underground mine doesn’t exactly sound like a hidden vacation spot, but don’t pass on this idea just yet. This adventurous state park offers boating, geocaching and fishing along miles of Lake Vermilion shoreline, not to mention hiking through acres of forest, including old-growth pine. But the mine itself is the real standout. Who else can say they spent their vacation half a mile under the earth’s surface?"

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.