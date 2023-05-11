Nebraska Spot Named The Best 'Hidden-Gem' Destination In The State

If you could enjoy a fun, sunny day activity without having to wait in endless lines of cars and people, would you? Sometimes the best attractions lie just off the beaten path. Hidden destinations not only offer beautiful, unexpected views, but a welcomed lack of traffic and crowds. While popular tourist attractions are popular for a reason, these hidden-gems remain a place of unspoiled scenery. While there are many hidden-gem destinations scattered throughout the state, there is one that is so special that it stands out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Go Banking Rates, the best hidden-gem destination in all of Nebraska is Brownville. Go Banking Rates mentioned that this hidden location is known for its historic charm.

Here is what Go Banking Rates had to say about the best hidden-gem in the entire state:

"Brownville’s official tourism site puts three words front and center: “unique,” “charming” and “historic.” If quaint is your game, Brownville is your paradise. This sleepy, 1850s town features tucked-away museums, bookstores, galleries and boutiques. The must-see tiny town also hosts unique oddities like a winery inside a 100-year-old barn and a bed-and-breakfast that floats on a river."

For a continued list of the best hidden-gem destinations across the country visit gobankingrates.com.